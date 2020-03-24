Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma, Amrita’s pic proves ‘friends that nap together, stay forever’

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share an adorable photo collage of her girl gang enjoying an afternoon nap together amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. In the photo, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora can be seen beside Kareena. Check it out.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been extremely active on social media since she made her debut on Instagram and now, with the Coronavirus lockdown imposed in Mumbai, the diva is making the most of her free time and sharing updates with fans. On Tuesday, Kareena shared an adorable collage of photos in which one could see her entire group of girlfriends including , sister Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and close friend Mallika Bhat. Kareena is extremely close to her gang of girls and often they are seen hanging out together.

However, amidst the COVID 19 lockdown, Kareena, sister Karisma and their friends, Malaika, Amrita and Mallika are stuck at home. Hence, to pass time, often Bebo shares adorable photos of Saif, Taimur and of her friends and once again, the gorgeous star did the same. In a photo that Kareena shared, we get to see her taking a nap at her house while her sister Karisma and friends Malaika, Amrita and Mallika could also be seen enjoying a nap at their houses.

Kareena shared the photo with a caption, “Friends that nap together, stay forever (strong)” The diva recently also video called her best friends while being at home amid the covid 19 lockdown. Since the time Kareena has joined Instagram, she has been keeping her fans updated about her personal life as well as work. On Sunday, Kareena shared an adorable photo of Taimur Ali Khan and while they were indulging in gardening.

Check out Kareena’s photo with her girl gang:

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The film has been shot in several locations and in Punjab, Aamir and Kareena shot for a romantic song Jugnu. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha will release on Christmas 2020.

