Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita & others make for a perfect sassy squad; See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora had stepped out a day back for lunch date with Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and others. A glimpse of their fun lunch date was shared on social media and it surely will give you chill goals. Check it out.

Among the most popular friends squad in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla are the sassiest. Often when these ladies step out together for a get together, fans can expect a lot of fun and fashion. Being the stylish divas that they are, every time one of them hosts a get together, it becomes the talk of the town. Recently, Kareena and Malaika stepped out in the city for lunch and were snapped by paps.

On Saturday, Natasha shared an inside glimpse from their fun get together to welcome Kareena on Instagram officially and it is sure to make your day even brighter. In the photo, we can see Kareena, Malaika, Amrita, Karisma, Natasha and Manish posing together for the coolest photo. Kareena is seen clad in a black tank top with jeans while Malaika can be seen opting for a colourful top and jeans. Karisma is seen keeping it casual for a lunch date with her girls and it sure seems to be a fun place to be. Manish Malhotra and Natasha Poonawalla can also be seen in the frame.

Since a day back, celebs have been welcoming Kareena on social media as she made her official debut on Instagram and today, Natasha also shared a photo from their fun lunch to welcome Bebo on social media. Early on Saturday, Kareena made yet another adorable post on social media and shared Taimur Ali Khan’s first photo on her official handle. Seeing Kareena Kapoor Khan make her debut on social media, stars like Zareen Khan, and others welcomed the diva on social media.

Check out Kareena, Malaika, Karisma and Amrita’s lunch date photo:

Credits :Instagram

