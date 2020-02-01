Kareena Kapoor Khan & Malaika Arora look like absolute divas as they celebrate Amrita Arora’s birthday; PHOTOS
Yesterday, Amrita Arora celebrated her 42nd birthday and in order to celebrate the day, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and others got together to celebrate Amrita’s birthday. We all know that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora are BFFs and therefore, despite her busy schedule, Bebo had to attend the party. And while browsing through social media, we came across a series of photos wherein Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora look like absolute divas as they pose with their girl gang. In another set of photos, we see Arjun Kapoor posing with Malaika’s girl friend and we like how Arjun made sure to attend Malaika’s sisters birthday bash.
In the photos, Malaika Arora stuns in a silver sequined dress with red boots and Bebo looks every inch of a diva in an animal printed jumpsuit. As for the birthday girl, Amrita wore an LBD and won hearts. Yesterday, before heading to celebrate her BFF’s birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped in the city for her radio show and Sonakshi Sinha and Sara Ali Khan were the guests at the show as the two were papped posing with Bebo.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh and next, she will be seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan and also, Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.
