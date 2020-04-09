Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora & others catch up on a video call while in home quarantine; See PHOTO

Bollywood's favourite BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhatt have recently caught up on a video call. Kareena has shared a snapshot of the same on her Instagram handle.

Home quarantine was nobody’s cup of tea until it was made mandatory sometime back owing to the Coronavirus crisis that has gripped the entire world. On the positive front, people are making the most of the lockdown period spending time with their loved ones. Our beloved celebs from the Bollywood film industry have also been doing the same which is evident from the pictures and videos that they have been sharing on their social media handles from time to time.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently got in touch with her BFFs , Amrita Arora, and Mallika Bhatt through a video call. The four ladies are seen conversing with each other within the confines of their own homes as seen in the picture shared by Bebo on Instagram. Kareena, Malaika, and Amrita are seen striking a similar pose during their call as each of them rests their head on one of their hands. Meanwhile, Bebo has captioned the picture as her ‘Girl Gang’ for all the obvious reasons. The actress is also missing her sister Karisma which she mentions in the same caption.

Check out the post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan below:

The Kapoor sisters and Arora Sisters are popular for their inevitable friendship with each other that has continued for years. It won’t be wrong to say that they set major BFF goals for all other people out there. Before the imposition of the lockdown, these stunning ladies often used to paint the town red by making frequent public appearances together at various events and occasions.

