Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora & others have a squad reunion & we can't get enough of their PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to welcome her second baby soon. Meanwhile, the actress recently had a reunion with her girl squad including Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and others.
11818 reads Mumbai Updated: August 26, 2020 11:19 pm
The extended lockdown in the country due to the Coronavirus pandemic completely put everything to a halt. However, the ease of restrictions on the part of the government has made things a bit flexible for the citizens. Meanwhile, the entertainment industry has also returned to normalcy as shoots of films, TV shows, and web shows have resumed. Apart from that, the paparazzi have been getting glimpses of some of the popular celebs on the streets of Mumbai once again!

When we talk about friendship squads in Bollywood, among the first names that come to our minds are the Kapoor sisters and the Arora Sisters. Recently, they had a great get together, but Karisma Kapoor was missing from the scene. Both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora have shared pictures on social media now, and we just can’t get enough of them! Apart from Bebo, Malaika, and Amrita, their friends Natasha Poonawala and Mallika Bhat also joined them.

Check out one of the pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When worst comes to worst, squad comes first  PS: therealkarismakapoor is missing in action

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (kareenakapoorkhan) on

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in an ivory gold kurta, and palazzos teamed up with a matching shrug. Malaika also looks ravishing in a cream-coloured shirt and multicoloured loose pants. Amrita Arora looks no less in a black off-shoulder dress with dramatic sleeves. There is no denying this fact that they are shelling out some major squad goals here! Meanwhile, this is their first-ever reunion after the announcement of Bebo’s pregnancy. Yes, you heard it right. The actress and Saif Ali Khan are all set to welcome their second baby.

Check out another picture shared by Malaika Arora below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (malaikaaroraofficial) on

Also Read: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Malaika Arora step out in style as they get papped outside Amrita Arora’s house

Credits :Instagram

