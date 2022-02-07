Kareena Kapoor Khan & Malaika Arora send love to Karan Johar’s ‘pudding’ Yash & Roohi on their Birthday

It is a very special day for Karan Johar today as his twins Yash & Roohi celebrate their 5th birthday. The filmmaker took to his Instagram handle in the morning today to share an adorable video of his twins wishing them with a cute post. Well, wishes have started pouring on social media for the two munchkins. The two wish that has grabbed our attention is that of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora. As we all know these two shares a great bond with KJo and they took to their Instagram stories to share a picture of Yash and Roohi to wish them.