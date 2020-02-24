From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora to Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Who is Bollywood's best dressed mom? COMMENT

Who according to you is the Bollywood's best-dressed mom? Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Neha Dhupia or Mira Rajput.

Bollywood industry is growing with each passing day in many ways. Be it for their acting skills, their airport looks or promotional looks, Bollywood beauties are ruling the industry in the best possible way. When we talk about Fashion, no one can beat our Bollywood beauties. The actresses make sure to grab headlines with their stunning looks. While all the divas make sure to turn heads of many with their breathtaking looks, our Bollywood moms are the ones who make sure to grab more attention with their looks.

Be it their airport look, gym look or promotional events look, Bollywood mom's for sure steal the limelight away. While mommy is often spotted outside her gym, she makes sure to grab eyeballs with her amazing gym looks. Not only this her party outfits are the most talked about in B-town. And when we talk about gym looks how can we forget 's wife Mira Rajput. Inspite of not being a celebrity or a famous person, Mira has a spark and charming personality of her own which have made many go gaga over her. In no time, the star wife has garnered a lot of fans and makes sure to make the headlines.

While mommy Kundra who never fails to impress her fans with her stunning attires at events, Neha Dhupia also rocks the casual look whenever she is spotted in the city. When we talk about fashion and style, how can we forget Kareena Kapoor Khan? Bebo surely is one yummy mummy who always makes a trend with her stylish avatars. From her gym looks to her party looks, the actress never fails to create an impression on her fans. She is a fashion inspiration for many. And lastly . The actress who believes to keep it simple always makes sure to steal our hearts away with her princess attires and her desi looks. She has the perfect dress for all occasions. These Bollywood moms have sure given a tough competition to all the other divas out there. Don't you agree?

