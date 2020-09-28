  1. Home
Like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora shows her love for ‘kaftan’ while enjoying ‘company’ of Casper; PIC

Malaika Arora is currently seen as a judge on dance reality show India’s Best Dancer
2462 reads Mumbai Updated: September 28, 2020 12:19 pm
Malaika Arora shows her love for kaftanLike Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora shows her love for ‘kaftan’ while enjoying ‘company’ of Casper; PIC
Malaika Arora, as we speak, has recovered from COVID 19 after home quarantining for 14 days. Although we miss her paparazzi photos, however, we are glad that she blesses our feed with photos and videos. Now today, this 46-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a photo wherein she is seen sitting by the balcony and playing with her pooch Casper. Alongside the photo, this Chaiyya Chaiyya actress wrote, “Twos company #sundaze#kaftankove#casperlove…”

After recovering from COVID 19, Malaika Arora spoke about her 14-day quarantine period and how she spent her time while isolating at home. Malaika, in an interview, had said that she took to reading amid isolation, and also, did yoga in the room. However, talking about the biggest challenge, Malaika had said, “The biggest challenge was not being able to meet my son. We spoke to each other from our balconies.”

Yesterday, Malaika Arora stepped out for the first-time post recovering from COVID 19 as she was papped outside sister Amrita Arora’s house. Also, on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday, although Malaika couldn’t be part of the celebrations, however, she took to Instagram to pen a sweet wish for Bebo. In a photo which had Malaika plant a kiss on Bebo’s cheek, 46-year-old Malaika wrote, “Beboliciousss it’s a bigggggggish fabulous at any age ... #fab40bebo.... love u….”

