Kareena Kapoor Khan meets Kalimpong women, West Bengal Police as she shoots for Sujoy Ghosh's next

Kareena Kapoor Khan kick-started work on Sujoy Ghosh's next The Devotion of Suspect X in West Bengal's Kalimpong. With this project, Kareena will be making her digital debut alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The shoot has been underway in Kalimpong for a few days and Kareena made sure to make the most of it. The actress interacted with the locals and met the women of Kalimpong.

Several photos from Kareena's visit to a local family's house have surfaced on social media. In the photos, Kareena can be seen sitting and smiling with a group of women as they gift her a traditional gift. Apart from chatting with women, Kareena also met the West Bengal Police as they all posed for a happy picture.

The actress began shooting for Sujoy's film last week and was also spotted on the streets of Kalimpong. As per reports, after the Kalimpong schedule, Sujoy and his team will move to Darjeeling to complete remainder of the shoot.

Take a look at Kareena's pictures from Kalimpong:

Sujoy Ghosh's film will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X. The film will be a digital release and mark Kareena's first web project.

The actress will also be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha which is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. In the film, Kareena will be seen playing Aamir's love interest. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Naga Chaitanya as Aamir's best friend. The film's has been pushed several times due to the pandemic. However, it is now slated to release in August 2023.

