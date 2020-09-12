Kareena Kapoor Khan mesmerises fans with a dreamy PHOTO; Says ‘Sometimes all you need is a little ray of hope’

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to drop a stunning photo of herself. The gorgeous star shared an inspiring caption amid the current times. Take a look.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is spending her time at home amid the ongoing pandemic with her son Taimur Ali Khan and hubby . Often, Kareena drops glimpses of her shenanigans at home with family on social media. However, Saturday began on a pensive note for Bebo as she dropped a dreamy photo on social media and left fans in awe of her look. With it, she shared an inspiring caption that is quite relevant to the current times of pandemic.

Kareena shared a low light image of herself where one could see just a shadowy glimpse of the actress. Looking intently towards the light, Kareena looked gorgeous in the same. Along with this, she mentioned in her caption that one may just need a ray of hope. She wrote, “Sometimes all you need is a little ray of hope.” The actress recently announced her second pregnancy with Saif Ali Khan after Taimur Ali Khan. The gorgeous star left fans excited about it.

Meanwhile, recently, in an interview, Kareena opened up about her first pregnancy. She mentioned that during Taimur, she had gained about 25 Kg as her family too was excited about her first baby. However, now, she mentioned that she knows what her body requires and hence, is not planning to do the same things she did before. She said, "Last time, I just took myself for granted and became huge. I put on 25 Kgs. I don’t want to do that. I just want to be healthy and fit. I think the first time, it's just excitement. Everyone’s like parathe khao, ghee khao, doodh piyo, besan ka laddoos are coming. And now, I’m like listen I have done it before, I know what my body requires."

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s photo:

On the work front, Kareena is all set to resume shooting with for Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena revealed that she has only a few days to shoot for the same. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is slated to hit the screens on Christmas 2021.

