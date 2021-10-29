Kareena Kapoor Khan mesmerises in red, Saif Ali Khan looks cool in vacay PICS from Jaisalmer with fan

When Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan left Mumbai with kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan this week, fans were left curious about their sudden trip. Later, photos from their trip have been shared by Kareena on her handle and it gave us a glimpse into her and Saif's family escape in the desert. Now, new glimpses of Saif and Kareena have surfaced on social media with fans from their Jaisalmer trip and well, the two look as elegant as ever in them.

An Instagram account by a fan named Kartik Bhatiya, dropped photos with both Saif and Kareena from a luxury resort Suryagarh in Jaisalmer. In the photos, both Saif and Kareena obliged their fan and posed with them. In one of the photos, Kareena could be seen clad in a red top with her hair left open as she posed for a selfie. On the other hand, in the other picture, Saif is seen posing with the fan and smiling away amid his family vacay with Kareena, Taimur and Jeh.

Take a look:

The photos went viral on social media in no time as fans of Kareena and Saif were excited to see the couple spend time away with family. Just this week, Kareena shared a selfie after her 'desert run' and gave all a glimpse of her Rajasthan trip. She also shared a cute photo of baby Jeh Ali Khan doing yoga while enjoying his playtime in the desert resort. The cute photo left netizens mesmerised.

On the work front, Saif is all set to be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. The film will release in theatres on November 19, 2021. On the other hand, he will be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon and Vikram Vedha remake with Hrithik Roshan. Kareena, on the other hand, will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film releases on Valentine's Day 2022.

