Kareena Kapoor Khan & Mira Rajput mourn Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary’s demise; Offer condolences to his family

Amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, which has already claimed thousands of lives so far, the nation got another jolt as it lost one of it, braveheart pilots, in a plane crash. According to media reports, Indian Air Force’s Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary was killed after his MIG 21 fighter crashed at Langeana village Punjab’s Moga district late on Thursday. The incident took place during a routine training and Abhinav’s demise has come as a massive shock. Not just the entire nation, but several celebs have also mourned his unfortunate demise.

Joining them, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a post mourning Abhinav’s demise. Taking to her Instagram story, she shared the late Indian Air Force officer’s pic and offered condolences to his family. She wrote, “Rest in peace, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones.” On ther other hand, Mira Kapoor also paid her respects to the braveheart on social media. She wrote, “A brave young warrior lost. RIP Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary. Condolences and prayers to his family and loved ones.”

Take a look at Mira Rajput and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the incident, Gurdeep Singh, SP (headquarter) of Moga said, “There is a training facility for fighter jet pilots at a village near Jagraon town in Ludhina district. Abhinav Choudhary came here for training from Suratgarh and was going back when the jet crashed. We received information [about the crash] around 11.30pm and immediately reached the spot and started search operation for the pilot. We eventually found his body around 3am, Friday. It seems that he jumped with a parachute and broke his neck while landing.”

