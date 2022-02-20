Kareena Kapoor Khan misses BFF Amrita Arora as she drops a gorgeous pic of her from Farhan-Shibani wedding

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora are BFF’s and this fact is known to everyone. These two actresses are quite often spotted with each other. In fact, from working out together to partying together, both Kareena and Amrita have often given us some serious friendship goals. They even take to each other’s Instagram handle to comment on each other’s pic. Even today Kareena took to Amrita’s comments section and expressed her love for her BFF.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Amrita Arora shared a picture of herself all dolled up. The actress was a part of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a white coloured lehenga amidst a beautiful background. Sharing this picture she wrote, “Dolled up in my Fabbbb n Favorite @manishmalhotra05 ! Outfit @manishmalhotra05 Jewelry @farahkhanali Styling by @manekaharisinghani #shaadishenanigans #love.” Kareena took to the comments section and wrote, “Very busy with dolling up …want to meet you missing you.”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film will also star South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The film that was supposed to release in April has been pushed to August as the makers need some more time to complete their film.

