Kareena Kapoor Khan misses 'favorite' Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary; shares Google doodle tribute

Sridevi is one of the most celebrated female actors in the country. The illustrious career of the veteran star includes cinematic achievements in both the south and the Hindi film industry. Her unfortunate death in 2018 had left the entire nation shocked and grieving. The legendary actress would have observed her 60th birth anniversary today. On the occasion of her birthday, Google paid a wholesome tribute to Sridevi through an artistic doodle. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have also shared the art and their wishes for the legend.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor share Google doodle to wish Sridevi

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories on August 13 and shared the doodle art of Sridevi’s birthday that she received from Google in physical form. She wrote, “Miss you my favorite #ASrideviMoment.” Have a look:

For the unversed, Kareena had shared a great bond with the late actress and she had expressed her admiration and love for her on a number of occasions in the past. Her film Bewafaa was produced by Boney Kapoor under Sridevi Productions. It was released in 2005 and also starred Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor.

Meanwhile, the drawing process of the colorful art was shared by Janhvi Kapoor on her Instagram Stories. She also posted a snippet of a video showcasing the famous films of her mother including Moondram Pirai, Nagina, Mr. India, Chandni.

Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s birthday wish for Sridevi

Earlier, Boney Kapoor had posted a priceless throwback picture with his wife to wish her on her 60th birthday. The photo was a good memory from one of their vacations in which they were seen embracing and smiling happily for the camera. He captioned the post as, “Happy birthday (red heart emojis)." He had also shared the Google doodle on his stories.

On the other hand, Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor had posted a lovely picture from her childhood in which she was posing with her mother and sister Janhvi. She had written, "Happy birthday mama (white heart emoji)."

