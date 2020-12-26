Kareena Kapoor Khan misses her annual vacay to Gstaad with Taimur, Saif Ali Khan; Shares cute throwback PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur travel to Gstaad almost every year to bring in the New Years', but due to pandemic, they are unable to travel. Hence, the soon-to-be mom shared throwback photos to relive her memories.

The royal couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and love to travel and their holiday pictures always give us major vacay goals. Recently, the couple had returned from Dharamshala where Saif Ali Khan was shooting for his upcoming film Bhoot Police. Every year Kareena Kapoor Khan travels to Gstaad, Switzerland, with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur to bring in New Year's, but this year, the couple cannot make it owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. Currently, many countries are not allowing flights to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Well looks like Bebo is missing her annual vacation to Gstaad as she shares throwback pictures from last year's holiday. She shared pictures of Taimur, Saif Ali Khan and herself and captioned it as ‘Will miss you this Gstaad, my love’ and put a heart emoji. Last year, the royal couple enjoyed their winter break in the snow-capped mountains of Switzerland with Karisma. Presently, the actress is pregnant with her second child and has wrapped up the shooting of her next, Laal Singh Chaddha.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, and Saif Ali Khan had returned from Dharamshala. Saif Ali Khan was shooting for his next horror comedy film which also stars , Jacqueline Fernandez and .

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Instagram post:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has wrapped up the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha with . The shooting was stopped mid-way due to the pandemic. The film is a remake of the Oscar-winning Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’ and will be released the next year on Christmas.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

