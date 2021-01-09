Kareena Kapoor Khan misses sister Karisma Kapoor as she reunites with the rest of her girl gang
Speak of the most popular and closes BFFs in B-town, among the first names that come to our minds are the Kapoor sisters and the Arora sisters. There is not a single instance when they haven’t showcased their amazing camaraderie in the public domain. When talking about the days before the COVID-19 crisis, ardent Bollywood fans surely remember how these ladies used to paint the town red on frequent intervals. Well, they continue to have get-togethers even now.
We get proof of the same through Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest picture in which she reunites with the rest of her girl gang including Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, and Mallika Bhatt. However, Karisma Kapoor is missing from the scene and Bebo mentions the same in the caption that reads, “Missing Lolo.” The mom-to-be looks stunning in a blue outfit as she strikes a candid pose with the rest of the girls. Malaika and Amrita also look ravishing in white and black attire respectively.
Check out the picture below:
By now, everyone is aware of the fact that Kareena is welcoming her second child with Saif Ali Khan this year. Meanwhile, she also completed the shoot of her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan ahead of the due date. As for Malaika, the diva has been making headlines for the past two years owing to her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Both of them also went for a vacay to Dharamshala with Saif, Bebo, and Taimur last year.
