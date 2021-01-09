Kareena Kapoor Khan misses sister Karisma Kapoor as she reunites with the rest of her girl gang

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a picture with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and others on her Instagram handle. However, Karisma Kapoor is missing from the scene.

Speak of the most popular and closes BFFs in B-town, among the first names that come to our minds are the Kapoor sisters and the Arora sisters. There is not a single instance when they haven’t showcased their amazing camaraderie in the public domain. When talking about the days before the COVID-19 crisis, ardent Bollywood fans surely remember how these ladies used to paint the town red on frequent intervals. Well, they continue to have get-togethers even now.

We get proof of the same through Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest picture in which she reunites with the rest of her girl gang including , Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, and Mallika Bhatt. However, Karisma Kapoor is missing from the scene and Bebo mentions the same in the caption that reads, “Missing Lolo.” The mom-to-be looks stunning in a blue outfit as she strikes a candid pose with the rest of the girls. Malaika and Amrita also look ravishing in white and black attire respectively.

Check out the picture below:

By now, everyone is aware of the fact that Kareena is welcoming her second child with this year. Meanwhile, she also completed the shoot of her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring ahead of the due date. As for Malaika, the diva has been making headlines for the past two years owing to her relationship with . Both of them also went for a vacay to Dharamshala with Saif, Bebo, and Taimur last year.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

