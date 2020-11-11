Kareena Kapoor Khan, mom Babita, Masaba Gupta & others gather for a get together ahead of festive season; PICS

The entire country is getting ready for Diwali celebrations and so is B-town. Meanwhile, check out the inside pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Masaba Gupta and others.

The festive season hasn’t ended yet, not until Diwali. The entire country is indulged in celebrations for the past few days. Be it Navratri or Karwa Chauth, people have observed all the occasions with their loved ones while adhering to the rules and regulations amid the COVID-19 crisis. But one thing is for sure, the pandemic has not been able to break the festive spirit. Meanwhile, Bollywood is also gearing up for Diwali celebrations and the parties have already begun!

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan had a get together with her girl gang and we have chanced upon the inside pictures from the same. Bebo is accompanied by her mom Babita Kapoor, manager Poonam Damania, Masaba Gupta, and others for the mini celebration ahead of the festive season. The Angrezi Medium actress looks ethereal in a white salwar kameez teamed up with a red dupatta. Masaba, on the other hand, is wearing an off white kurta and matching pajama. All of them look amazing as they dress their best for the get-together.

Check out the pictures below:

Well, Bebo has an extra glow on her face and her reasons are quite obvious. The stunning mom-to-be is proudly flaunting her baby bump as she poses for the pictures. She will next be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha alongside . The actress has already wrapped up her shoot for the same. Talking about Masaba Gupta, the renowned fashion designer won accolades after her stint in Netflix’s Masaba Masaba co-starring her mom Neena Gupta.

Credits :Poonam Damania Instagram

