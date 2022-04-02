Kareena Kapoor Khan is in the mood to slay on Saturday with her stylish off duty look; PHOTOS

Among the stylish stars in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to make a statement with her looks. On Saturday morning, as Kareena stepped out, she made heads turn in a chic look that certainly left fans in awe. The star has been busy with shoots since she returned from the Maldives a week back. The paparazzi seemed to have caught the star in the frame on Saturday when she was stepping out for the day. Her chic look is certainly something that can be bookmarked.

In the photos, Kareena could be seen clad in an oversized denim shirt with black pants and white sneakers. The star teamed it up with a pair of sunglasses and left her wet hair open. The Laal Singh Chaddha star seemed to be sans makeup. Kareena was also seen holding her coffee jar in her hand with her phone. Kareena acknowledged the paparazzi from a distance as she walked towards her car to head out on Saturday morning.

See Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos:

Meanwhile, Kareena recently spoke up about Saif Ali Khan and her bond in an interview with Vogue India. In the same, she also joked about Saif having a child every decade including Jeh Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. It is slated to release on August 11, 2022. It is directed by Advait Chandan. Besides this, she is also working on Sujoy Ghosh's film with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film will mark her digital debut on Netflix.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor on Saif Ali Khan having a child every decade: Told him, in your sixties, that’s not happening