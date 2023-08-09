Kareena Kapoor Khan mourns the loss of Bodyguard director Siddique: 'You will be missed'

Siddique, popular Malayalam director, passed away yesterday at the age of 63. He had also helmed the Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Bodyguard. According to reports, he was admitted to the Amrita Hospital in Kochi after he suffered a heart attack on August 7. He was in a critical state and had been placed on medical support through Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine. The director succumbed to death the next day. People from the Indian film industry have been expressing their grief over his death through their heartfelt tributes on social media. Now, Kareena has also mourned the passing of Siddique.

Kareena Kapoor Khan mourns the death of Bodyguard director Siddique

On Wednesday, August 9, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and mourned the loss of filmmaker Siddique who had directed her in the film Bodyguard. Kareena shared a happy monochrome picture of the director and wrote in the caption, “Will always remember you like this…with a smile. (red heart emoji) You will be missed Siddique sir.” Have a look:

Earlier, actor Dulquer Salmaan had also penned a beautiful note as he remembered the late director Siddique and expressed condolences to his family. He wrote, "The gentlest soul. The kindest human. A gifted writer/director. The most incredible humor hiding behind his soft demeanor. He gave us some of the most iconic films. Part of our pop culture and referred to in our everyday conversations. This is an immeasurable loss. Prayers and strength to Siddique Sirs family and loved ones."

Siddique’s filmography

Siddique along with Lal, made for one of the most celebrated directorial pairs in Malayalam film industry. He made his debut by directing Ramji Rao Speaking in 1989. The classic comedy was also remade into the Hindi language as Hera Pheri which starred Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. Many of his other projects have been made into Hindi remakes and his Hindi debut directorial Bodyguard was also adapted from his Malayalam film of the same name. It was also remade into the Tamil film Kaavalan.

The last film that he directed was Big Brother in 2020. The movie starred Mohanlal, Arbaaz Khan, Anoop Menon and others.

