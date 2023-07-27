Kareena Kapoor Khan mourns the loss of ‘legend’ Sinéad O’Connor: ‘Nothing compares to you’

Legendary Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor has passed away at the age of 56. The family of the musician announced her death in an official statement. Many global celebrities including Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan have mourned the loss of the singer and paid their tributes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan mourns the loss of Sinéad O’Connor

The gifted Irish singer and musician Sinéad O’Connor died on July 26, 2023. In an official statement to the BBC, her family said, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

The news of her passing away devastated her fans and admirers worldwide. Many global stars took to their social media to pay tribute to the singer including actress Jamie Lee Curtis, Caitríona Balfe, musician Bryan Adams as well as the Irish Prime Minister and the Irish President. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram stories on the morning of July 27 and wrote, “Nothing compares to you… you Legend (rainbow and star emoji).” Her words referred to one of the most famous tracks of the singer. Along with that, she re-shared the post announcing her death. Have a look:

About Sinéad O’Connor

Sinéad O’Connor was an Irish singer and musician. She released her debut album, ‘The Lion and the Cobra’ in 1987. Her second album ‘I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got’ came out in 1990 and became her biggest success. She rose to fame with its lead track, ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, and the music video has around 400 million views on YouTube. It topped the international music charts and earned her three Grammy award nominations. In the years that followed, Sinéad sold millions of albums and amassed a huge global fan base. She also frequently took a stand for women's rights and human rights, and spoke against issues like child abuse and racism.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena Kapoor is currently shooting for her upcoming project The Crew directed by Rajesh Krishnan. She stars alongside actresses Kriti Sanon and Tabu in the film which will release on March 22, 2024. She will also star in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. According to latest reports, Kareena will reunite with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania for the sequel of Rhea Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor poses with Taimur, Jeh 'under a rainbow'; gives peek into Saif Ali Khan's playtime with boys