Kareena Kapoor Khan nailing Chakrasana in new VIDEO will motivate you to hit the gym right away

Kareena Kapoor Khan is making the best use of summer and is doing all that it takes to be hot, healthy, and happening! In a new video shared by her yoga trainer Anshuka Yoga, the Jab We Met actress can be seen performing Chakrasana, and it is surely enough to give you the motivation to hit the gym right away.

A sneak into Kareena Kapoor Khan’s yoga session

The video features Kareena Kapoor making an arch like she has been training well for quite a long. After holding it for quite some time, she can be seen resting and breathing her stress out. Anshuka Yoga shared the video on her Instagram and captioned it, “Rounding up our #Chakrasana series @kareenakapoorkhan It took a few weeks and we are practicing our backbends with no help or props. Well done.” Watch here:-

What are the benefits of Chakrasana?

Chakrasana also known as Wheel Pose or Urdhva Dhanurasana, offers a variety of benefits for both the body and mind. It significantly improves spinal flexibility and incorporating this pose into your yoga routine can help lengthen and strengthen the spine. By engaging the arms, legs, spine, and abdomen, Chakrasana builds muscular strength. Practicing this pose regularly can lead to noticeable improvements in overall strength Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Chakrasana also opens up the chest and stretches the shoulder muscles. It’s particularly beneficial for those who spend long hours sitting or working at a desk. The pose also facilitates a deep stretch for the hip flexors, which can be especially helpful for people with tight hip muscles.

If we talk more, Chakrasana also increases energy levels and generates heat within the body, making it an invigorating practice. Furthermore, backbends like Chakrasana are believed to stimulate the adrenal glands, which play a role in managing stress and regulating energy levels.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in the heist comedy Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She is currently busy filming for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Set to release on this year’s Independence Day, this actioner also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff among others.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor's sons Taimur, Jeh and Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi attend Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's birthday bash; WATCH