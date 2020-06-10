Kareena Kapoor Khan nailing ‘Vrikshasana’ in THIS throwback photo is all the fitspiration you need

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the fittest divas in Bollywood. A throwback photo of Kareena with her yoga teacher is going viral in which the diva can be seen nailing the tree pose.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was among the first celebs who began sweating it out below her building when the lockdown restrictions were removed. The gorgeous star is among the few who are fitness lovers and resorts to different forms of workout to stay fit. From Yoga to Pilates to Cardio, Kareena does everything and ends up giving her fans motivation to do the same. She is also among the stars whose stunning gym looks became the talk of the town.

Now, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of Kareena in which she can be seen nailing the ‘Vrikshasana’ or the Tree Pose with her Yoga trainer. The gorgeous star is a Yoga Enthusiast and often is seen working out at home. However, in the throwback photo, we can see Kareena clad in a peach sports bralette with black tights as she nails the Tree pose like a pro. Standing on one leg and balancing herself is not an easy feat. However, Kareena can surely be seen acing it.

The throwback photo from Kareena’s Yoga session is bound to give you enough motivation to get through the remaining week on a healthy note. Recently, Kareena was snapped while jogging in her building compound as the Unlock 1 kick-started. The gorgeous star even shared a post-run selfie on social media and left fans in awe of her glow. While spending time at home amid the lockdown, Kareena used to share adorable photos of Taimur Ali Khan and his cute shenanigans at home as well. Fans loved how the star kept them updated via her Instagram handle.

Here is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s throwback photo of doing Tree Pose or Vrikshasana:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Kareena followed the guidelines and spent time at home with her son Taimur Ali Khan and hubby . Recently, when Kareena stepped out with Saif and Taimur for a stroll, fans were left in awe of the family. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is directed by Advait Chandan and was being filmed before the lockdown. Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in ’s magnum opus, Takht with , Vicky Kaushal, , Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film is slated to release on December 24, 2021.

