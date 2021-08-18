Kareena Kapoor Khan nails 'messy hair, don't care' look as she enjoys Maldivian breeze; PHOTO

Wednesday began on a bright note for Kareena Kapoor Khan fans as the star treated them with yet another gorgeous glimpse from her Maldives getaway with , Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena shared a selfie in which she’s seen enjoying the cool breeze in the Maldives. Kareena seemed to not fret over her hair being messed up by the wind. A day back, Kareena had shared yet another gorgeous photo from her trip where she was seen in a bikini.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, Kareena dropped a new selfie as she clicked herself while enjoying the cool breeze. In the photo, Kareena is seen sporting a black top. The star shared the selfie and wrote, "Gone with the wind," with several emoticons including fishes, heart, swimming and heart eyes smiley face. As Kareena, Saif, Jeh and Taimur reached the Maldives, the actress posted a cute family photo on the Bhoot Police star's birthday and it went viral on social media.

Take a look:

On Monday, Kareena wished Saif on his 51st birthday with a romantic feature of taking a dip in the pool with him. The adorable photo of the duo left netizens in awe. Over the past few days, Kareena has been in the headlines owing to her book launch related to her pregnancies. In the same, she has shared several things she faced during Jeh and Taimur's birth.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is an official adaptation of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. It will be released on Christmas 2021. Besides this, Kareena recently turned producer to back a film with Ekta Kapoor. It will be directed by Hansal Mehta.

