Kareena Kapoor Khan nails the plunging neckline like a pro as she stuns on a magazine cover; Check it out

Kareena Kapoor Khan is Bollywood’s ultimate diva. Recently, she graced the cover of a fashion magazine and left everyone in awe by making a statement in a plunging neckline number. Check it out.

Among the Bollywood stars who are known for their prolific careers and style statements, Kareena Kapoor Khan always manages to shine right at the top. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress has completed 20 years in Bollywood and with that, it has been an extremely memorable journey. Kareena managed to make a place for herself in people’s hearts with her stellar performances and also impeccable style. She is one star who defied all stereotypes by getting married to at the peak of her career and yet continued to be the superstar.

Recently, Kareena graced the cover of a fashion magazine for the April 2020 edition and left everyone stunned with her look. Clad in a beige number, Kareena looked absolutely gorgeous and she made a bold statement with her plunging neckline. With multiple necklaces to layer up, Bebo oozed charm and grace she stunned on the cover and left fans rooting for her. The diva’s hair was left open with soft waves in them and her makeup was kept more natural.

Amidst the Coronavirus crisis, the cover surely comes as a treat to all Kareena’s fans. Meanwhile, Kareena is currently spending time at home amidst COVID 19 lockdown and has been sharing updates on her Instagram handle. From photos of Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan to her own pictures, Bebo is nailing her stint on social media like a pro. Recently, she also announced that Saif, Taimur and she will be donating to the PM-Cares Fund and Maharashtra CM relief fund for Coronavirus. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . It is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

