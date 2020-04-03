Kareena Kapoor Khan nails the plunging neckline like a pro as she stuns on a magazine cover; Check it out
Among the Bollywood stars who are known for their prolific careers and style statements, Kareena Kapoor Khan always manages to shine right at the top. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress has completed 20 years in Bollywood and with that, it has been an extremely memorable journey. Kareena managed to make a place for herself in people’s hearts with her stellar performances and also impeccable style. She is one star who defied all stereotypes by getting married to Saif Ali Khan at the peak of her career and yet continued to be the superstar.
Recently, Kareena graced the cover of a fashion magazine for the April 2020 edition and left everyone stunned with her look. Clad in a beige number, Kareena looked absolutely gorgeous and she made a bold statement with her plunging neckline. With multiple necklaces to layer up, Bebo oozed charm and grace she stunned on the cover and left fans rooting for her. The diva’s hair was left open with soft waves in them and her makeup was kept more natural.
Also Read|Covid 19: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Taimur extend support to PM CARES and Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund
Amidst the Coronavirus crisis, the cover surely comes as a treat to all Kareena’s fans. Meanwhile, Kareena is currently spending time at home amidst COVID 19 lockdown and has been sharing updates on her Instagram handle. From photos of Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan to her own pictures, Bebo is nailing her stint on social media like a pro. Recently, she also announced that Saif, Taimur and she will be donating to the PM-Cares Fund and Maharashtra CM relief fund for Coronavirus. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. It is slated to release on Christmas 2020.
Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest cover:
We shot our April 2020 cover about a month ago. A lot can change in a few weeks. While you stay in and safe with your loved ones, allow our April 2020 cover star, @KareenaKapoorKhan to transport you to fantastical times. If the world started working from home, I would... “be the next YouTube or TikTok sensation!” she reimagines life and love in 20 questions. Catch the superstar unguarded as ever in our new issue. Photographed by: Tarun Vishwa. Styled by: @Anaitashroffadajania. Words by: @ritusom. Hair: @yiannitsapatori. Makeup: @makeupbypompy. Production: @prachitiparakh, Bindiya Chhabria. Set design and props: @Bindiya01. Location: @Snowball.Studios
Add new comment