Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor express excitement as Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra welcome a baby boy

Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra welcomed a baby boy today. In February this year, the family was seen celebrating Anissa's baby shower at home. A while ago, Kareena and Neetu Kapoor took to social media and congratulated the new parents. Neetu expressed her excitement about welcoming a new member to the family.

Kareena shared a picture with the new parents on her Instagram story and wrote a sweet message for them. Her post read, "Proud parents my darlings..." and tagged Armaan and Anissa. Neetu, on the other hand, shared a special announcement post. The text on the picture read, "Dada Manoj and Dadi Rima are so excited to announce the birth of our grandson!" Along with this, Neetu wrote, "Super excited to welcome the new addition into the family." Have a look:

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished Armaan and Anissa on their baby's arrival. She wrote, "It's a boy! Congratulations my cuties."

Work front

Meanwhile, Kareena is currently busy shooting for her next project, The Crew. She keeps giving a sneak peek to her fans on social media. Backed by Rhea Kapoor, the film also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. Apart from this, Kareena has Hansal Mehta's untitled next. She was recently seen shooting for the film in London. Bebo also has Sujoy Ghosh's next, Devotion of Suspect X alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. On the other hand, Neetu, who was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, will be seen sharing the screen space with Sunny Kaushal next.

