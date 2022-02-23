Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Tara Sutaria & others spotted at Karisma Kapoor's residence; PICS

The Kapoors love to meet together and party! They are the biggest family in Bollywood and hence, their get-togethers are always a star-studded affair. On Wednesday, the whole Kapoor clan, right from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Reema Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Nitasha Nanda, Anisha Malhotra Jain, Armaan Jain, Rima Jain, Jayshree Tolani and even Aadar’s girlfriend Tara Sutaria were spotted at Karisma Kapoor’s residence. They all looked super happy as the paps pictured them outside Karisma's residence.

In the photos, Kareena could be seen looking gorgeous in a striped full-sleeved top as she was spotted at Karisma’s house entrance with Reema Kapoor. Her hair was left open as it gorgeously framed her face. Aadar Jain was a handsome hunk in a green shirt who was seen in the car along with girlfriend Tara Sutaria. Tara looked gorgeous in a stunning green tube top. The paparazzi also spotted Neeta Kapoor just outside Karisma’s residence, looking elegant in a stain green top and black pants.

To note, the family members also spammed their fans with several pictures on their Instagram - the only kind of spam we absolutely love! Our Bebo made it a point to share many pictures with her ‘familia’.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be soon seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie also stars Aamir Khan in the lead. Laal Singh Chaddha will hit theatres on August 11 this year. On the other hand, Tara will be next seen in the films Ek Villain 2 along with Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor. Mohit Suri’s directorial is a follow to the 2014 film EK Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. In addition to this, Tara will also be seen in Heropanti 2 alongside Tiger Shroff.

