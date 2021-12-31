Kareena Kapoor Khan is New Year 2022 ready with red lipstick, pyjamas, oh, and a 'pout'; PIC

by Prerna Verma   |  Published on Dec 31, 2021 08:47 PM IST  |  492
   
Kareena Kapoor Khan is New Year 2022 ready with red lipstick, pyjamas, oh, and a 'pout'; PIC
Kareena Kapoor Khan is New Year 2022 ready with red lipstick, pyjamas, oh, and a 'pout'; PIC (Pic credit - Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)
Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva and there is no denying this fact. The actress always slays in her attires and aces her fashion game like a star. As we are just a few hours away from ringing in the new year celebs have started taking to their social media to share a glimpse of their celebrations. Bebo too took to her Instagram stories to share a selfie of her sizzling in a red night suit as she is all set to welcome New Year 2022 in her pyjamas. 

kareena

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!