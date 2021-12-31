Kareena Kapoor Khan is New Year 2022 ready with red lipstick, pyjamas, oh, and a 'pout'; PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva and there is no denying this fact. The actress always slays in her attires and aces her fashion game like a star. As we are just a few hours away from ringing in the new year celebs have started taking to their social media to share a glimpse of their celebrations. Bebo too took to her Instagram stories to share a selfie of her sizzling in a red night suit as she is all set to welcome New Year 2022 in her pyjamas.