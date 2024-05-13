Kareena Kapoor Khan offers peek into Mother’s Day celebration with Taimur and Jeh; guess who ate all her cake?

Yesterday, May 12, marked the special occasion of Mother’s Day 2024. Many Bollywood celebrities shared special posts for their mothers and offered a peek into their festivities. Kareena Kapoor Khan has given a glimpse of her celebration with her little munchkins, Taimur and Jeh. Kareena and her sons baked a cake for Mother’s Day, but it looks like she didn’t get to have it at all.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Mother’s Day baking session with Taimur and Jeh

Today, May 13, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her recent Mother’s Day 2024 celebration. The pictures were from the baking session with her adorable sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Bowls of chocolate sauce and eggs being whisked could be seen in the photos as little hands worked to prepare the batter. A cute close-up shot of Taimur showed a dash of flour on his cheek. Towards the end, there was a snap of a half-eaten chocolate cake, while the last one showed Jeh taking out the candle from the cake.

Kareena's caption read, "Guess who ate all my mother's day CAKE," accompanied by a rainbow and red heart emoji.

Have a look at Kareena’s post here!

Fans were quick to answer Kareena’s question and named the culprits as her sons Taimur and Jeh. They also showered love on the trio, calling them “sweet” and using heart emojis.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen on the big screen in the 2024 heist comedy movie Crew. The cast of the film also included Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma. Kareena received immense appreciation for her role as an air hostess, and the movie emerged as a box office success.

Kareena is next looking forward to the release of Singham Again, the cop universe movie by Rohit Shetty. Alongside Kareena, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

Kareena’s crime thriller film, The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta, is also reported to be released this year.

