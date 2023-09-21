Kareena Kapoor Khan on being ‘hot padosan’ in Jaane Jaan at age 43: ‘I think it’s a great compliment’

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a roll! The actress has some exciting projects in the pipeline, and her film Jaane Jaan, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, released on OTT today. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, and is an adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo's bestselling 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X. Kareena recently reacted to being tagged as a ‘hot padosan’ in Jaane Jaan, and she said that it’s a compliment. The actress is celebrating her 43rd birthday today.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on being labeled as a ‘hot padosan’ in Jaane Jaan

In a conversation with Film Companion, Kareena talked about redefining the idea of desirability in Hindi films. Reacting to the ‘hot padosan’ tag given to her in Jaane Jaan, she said that she loves her glamorous side and that she knows her fans connect to it too. She said, “It’s a great time, I have two children, I’m a proud wife, proud homemaker, and mother. I also love my glamorous side, which I know my fans connect to. And they’ve been so loyal. It doesn’t matter that I’ve been married and have two children. Age is just a number. I’m turning 43. It’s a great time to be in the movies. And ‘hot padosan’? I think it’s a great compliment.”

She further added that she hasn’t shied away from the fact that she is growing older. She said that she doesn’t photoshop her pictures too much, in spite of people’s insistence. “Sometimes people say, ‘No, no, you should’. I’m like, ‘Some days I’m going to look tired, because I’m human, and my fans should know that.’ We’re not always going to be 20, and thank god for that; I don’t want to be 20. I’m having the time of my life, and I’m still the ‘hot padosan’,’ said Bebo.

About Jaane Jaan

Jaane Jaan, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. It marks the streaming debut of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Jaane Jaan has premiered on Netflix today.

