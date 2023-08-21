Kareena Kapoor Khan on Chandrayaan-3's success journey: 'Will be watching it with my boys'

On July 14, 2023, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a milestone by launching Chandrayaan-3. This event filled the entire country with pride. Chandrayaan-3 is ISRO's planned third mission to explore the Moon. Even though it is similar to Chandrayaan-2, it does not have an orbiter. This mission makes India the fourth country in the world to successfully land its spacecraft on the surface of the Moon. During an event, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her excitement as India's Chandrayaan-3 is set to have a soft landing on the lunar surface on August 23, Wednesday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan expresses excitement about Chandrayaan-3's triumphant journey

During an event in Delhi on August 21, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about India's Chandrayaan-3's triumphant journey as it will have a soft landing on the lunar surface on August 23.

The actress said, "It's a great and proud moment for India and all the Indians. You feel that pride in your heart. As Indians, all of us right now, are waiting to watch it. A lot of people are going to be glued to watching it. I am going to be doing that with my boys as well, with bated breathe."

Speaking about Chandrayaan-3, it is set to land on the moon on August 23 at around 6:04 pm Indian Standard Time. People can watch the live actions on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, and DD National TV from around 5:27 pm IST on the same day.

On the other hand, Bebo recently shared some pictures as she visited a visual art exhibition at Mumbai’s NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre), with her sons Taimur and Jehangir. In a video shared by NMACC on Instagram, Kareena spoke about her experience at the exhibition. She said, “My two boys Taimur and Jeh love coming here. They feel they get transported to another world.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front

Work-wise, Kareena will next be seen in The Crew. It stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is set to release on March 22, 2024. The actress will also feature in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from these, Kareena also has Hansal Mehta’s next in the pipeline.