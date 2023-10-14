Kareena Kapoor Khan on her films with Saif Ali Khan not working commercially: 'It is upsetting'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a name that needs no introduction. Bebo, as she is often called, is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. However, a lot of her films with her husband Saif Ali Khan have failed to do well at the box office. In a recent interview, the Jaane Jaan actress opened up about it and said that she wants to work with him.

Kareena Kapoor on working with Saif Ali Khan

In a recent conversation with Mayank Shekhar for Mid Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about how her films with Saif Ali Khan have not done well commercially. She praised films like Tashan and Agent Vinod which they did together, calling the latter "such a cool film to make." She said: "It is upsetting because I tell him even now that I really want to work with Saif because I think he is one of the finest artists if I may say. Because he is an artist....he would do a Laal Kaptaan...play a different part each time." Bebo then revealed Saif's reaction to this. He told her that in films, he wants to be the best. But if they are working together, he would want her to be the best. "If I'm working with someone I love, he's like 'I don't know how it's gonna go'", she added.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her views on SRK, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

In the same interview, Bebo praised Shah Rukh Khan. Calling him the "Shah of cinema in general", she said: “The emperor, the conqueror, everything that people have been saying I think is less for Shah Rukh." Talking about Salman Khan, she said that he relies on his persona, personality, and stardom. When asked about Aamir Khan, the actress said that he is someone who is very focused. "He just becomes that character. He gets obsessed and only thinks about his work,” she said.

Workwise, Kapoor was recently seen in Sujoy Ghosh's mystery thriller Jaane Jaan. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma and it marked her foray into the digital space. She will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders (which she is also producing) and The Crew.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan calls mother Babita ‘backbone of Karisma Kapoor’s career’, compares her to ‘lioness’