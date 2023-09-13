Kareena Kapoor Khan on how she would talk to Taimur, Jeh about same-sex marriage: ‘Love has no boundaries’

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are doting parents to two sons- six-year-old Taimur Ali Khan, and two-year-old Jehangir. Bebo, who is quite active on social media, often loves sharing glimpses of her day-to-day life with Saif, Taimur and Jeh. In a recent interview, Kareena was asked about how she would talk to her sons about homosexuality and same-sex marriages. Kareena said that she would teach them love has no boundaries, and her response is winning over the Internet!

Kareena Kapoor Khan on how she would talk to her sons about same-sex marriage

In an interview with The Indian Express’ Express Adda, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked, "How would you tell your child why Uncle Jack is married to a man?" Without a moment’s hesitation, Kareena replied that she would tell her kids it is because they love each other, and that love doesn’t come in any particular gender, size or form. "Because he loves him. Love doesn't come in any particular gender or size or form. We can't try to just put it in the fact that Amma has to love Abba."

She further added, “It’s fine. Sometimes, Jack can love John and Trisha can love Prisha. That's just the way it is and he has to know that love has no boundaries."

This isn’t the first time that Kareena has opened up about her views on the LGBTQIA+ community. In an interview with Filmfare a few years ago, Kareena said, “We are one. That's the whole idea. Why are people even saying that 'this is different'? No. We're all the same with our hearts, lungs, and liver so why are we seeing them in any other way? That's the way I think and that's the way I'll always bring up my boys to think also.”

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has several exciting projects lined up. She will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s crime thriller Jaane Jaan, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film will be released on Netflix on September 21. She will also be seen in The Crew, alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

