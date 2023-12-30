Kareena Kapoor Khan on son Taimur’s reaction to paparazzi; reveals he keeps asking ‘Am I VIP?’

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are proud parents to two sons- seven-year-old Taimur Ali Khan, and two-year-old Jeh Ali Khan. Taimur has been paparazzi’s favorite, and has been clicked ever since he was born.

Eve now, the paps’ spotlight is on him every time he steps out with his parents. In a recent interview, Kareena revealed that Taimur often asks her if he is a VIP, to which she keeps reminding him that he is getting the attention because of his parents.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on explaining to Taimur why paparazzi are taking his pictures

In an interview with Forbes India, Kareena Kapoor Khan talked about her son Taimur Ali Khan’s reaction to the paparazzi, and said, “I think now, he is obviously used to it. But it’s difficult because… I mean if you kind of tell him that ‘hide your face, don’t do this, don’t do that’, I think that would be too much.” She said that they have tried to explain directly to him that the paps are clicking his pictures because his parents are famous, not him.

She further added, “So, he keeps asking me that, ‘Am I VIP?’ and I am like ‘no, you are not. Maybe your parents are… I don’t know. But you are not, you are nothing’.” Bebo said that Taimur is growing to understand this, and knows that he needs to do something with his life.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was also asked if it was harrowing to deal with all the spotlight. She said, "Of course, it was harrowing. But I think the best thing and the best advice that Saif and me decided was just put our head down and walk. Saying ki ‘yeh mat karo, wo mat karo’...I think it gets everybody into a tizz. It's more attention on the child. The child kind of gets like 'kya ho raha hai'. So now he's pretty okay with head down and walk.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan. The film, which marked her OTT debut, also starred Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She will next be seen in The Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She also has Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders, and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

