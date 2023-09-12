Kareena Kapoor Khan on why Kapoor women didn't work in movies earlier; calls dad Randhir Kapoor 'open minded'

Kareena Kapoor Khan hails from one of the most illustrious families of Bollywood, the Kapoor family, which is also referred to as the 'first family of Hindi cinema'. This is because her grandfather Raj Kapoor was one of the pioneers of Hindi cinema and her great-grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor was one of the most renowned actors of his time. But, it was an unspoken rule that women in the Kapoor family didn't work in the film business. In fact, none of her aunts - who were born or married into the Kapoor family and were actresses - quit the acting business after they tied the knot. But, Kareena’s elder sister Karisma was the first woman from the family who not only decided to become an actress but also emerged as a star in her own right.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on her father being the ''coolest"

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Kareena Kapoor Khan praised her father Randhir Kapoor. She said, "I think my father has been one of the coolest fathers ever." Her father, Randhir Kapoor was the eldest son of Raj Kapoor and he married actress Babita. In fact, both of them even worked in Randhir's directorial debut Kal Aaj Aur Kal which also starred Raj Kapoor and Prithviraj Kapoor. She said that he was always supportive of her career choices, even when she decided to become an actress, which was not the norm for Kapoor women.

Moreover, Bebo also talked about why Kapoor women were not seen in the films. She said that those “times were different”. "Back in the 1970s and stuff, it was different because times were different. That when they got married they never really worked, but I’m glad that my father moved with the times because that’s what it is about. You have to keep changing yourself for your children. That’s also important, and not live in archaic times," the Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared.

Recalling how her father supported Karisma, Kareena said that it was difficult for Karisma to be one of the first Kapoor women to pursue a career in acting, but that her father was always supportive. Kareena also said that her father is a very cosmopolitan and open-minded person and that he has always been a great friend and guide to her.

She said, "It was difficult during Karisma’s time because she was one of the first Kapoor girls but… not to ever say that my father didn’t support her and not to ever say… Even now, if he calls me and he knows I’m shooting, he will be apologetic that ‘oh no, okay, focus on your work’. He’s extremely cosmopolitan, extremely open-minded, he’s always just been so nice about everything.“ Moreover, Bebo also said that her father was way ahead of his times and called him a “friend and guide.”

Kareena Kapoor on the work front

Work-wise, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all geared up to be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's directorial titled Jaane Jaan. She will be seen alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Interestingly, the film will be released on Netflix on September 21, which also marks Bebo's 43rd birthday.