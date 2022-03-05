Kareena Kapoor Khan oozes oomph in red as she steps out with Saif Ali Khan in the city; PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva and there is no denying this fact. It is always a visual treat for the fans to look at her when she steps out of her house. Paps never miss a chance to click her and Bebo always manages to make our heads turn with her fashion game. Well, today too the actress left us all speechless as she oozed a lot of oomph in her red shimmery top that she paired with a baggy pair of jeans. She was accompanied by her hubby Saif Ali Khan who looked dapped in a simple tee and jeans.

Take a look:

Also Read: Flashback Friday: When Kareena Kapoor Khan disclosed what her & sister Karisma's nicknames Bebo & Lolo meant