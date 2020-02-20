Kareena Kapoor Khan OPENS UP on her break up with Jab We Met co star Shahid Kapoor; Calls it ‘destiny’s plan’

Kareena Kapoor Khan gets candid about Jab We Met and her break up with Shahid Kapoor in her recent interview.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s relationship has always been one of the most talked about love affairs in the industry. After all they were considered to be a made for each other couple. However, they left their fans heartbroken after they parted ways in 2006. Ever since then, Kareena has rarely spoken about her break up or Shahid Kapoor. However, during her recent interview with Anupama Chopra, Bebo got candid about working with Shahid in Jab We Mt and of course their break up.

During the interview, Kareena revealed she was offered Jab We Met while she was working and starrer Jab We Met. While the actress was more focused about working on Tashan and even got the size zero figure, it was Shahid who convinced her to do the role of Geet. “It was Shahid who actually said that I should hear this script of this film. He was like, ‘It’s amazing, the girl’s part is amazing and you should do it,’” Kareena stated. Although Shahid and Bebo had called off their relationship by the time Jab We Met released, the movie turned out to be a blockbuster hit.

Talking about her break up, Kareena stated that it was destiny’s plan as life took its own course. “A lot happened in the making of this film and Tashan and our lives. We all kind of went our separate ways. And this beauty of a movie came out of it,” she added.

While both Tashan and Jab We Met came as a game-changer for Kareena on both personal and professional front and stated that it all felt like a ‘game of chess’, ‘karmically connected’. Not only did she and Shahid went separate ways, but she also met the man of her life Saif on Tashan.

The Pataudi couple has been going strong ever since. Saif and Kareena got married in October 2012 and are proud parents of Taimur Ali Khan.

Talking about the work front, Kareena is looking forward to the release of Irrfan starrer Angrezi Medium. Besides, she will also be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and directorial Takht.

Credits :Film Companion

