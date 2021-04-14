Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on her pregnancy cravings; Reveals she constantly craved for THIS thing

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed her second son early this year, has shared her pregnancy cravings.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made the headlines when she embraced motherhood for the second time in February this year. The diva had welcomed her second son and is enjoying her time with her munchkins. And while fans have been eagerly waiting to get the first glimpse of the youngest Pataudi prince, Kareena has recently opened up on her pregnancy journey and shared her pregnancy cravings. This happened during her upcoming celebrity cooking show which will feature Bebo in the first episode itself.

Talking about her pregnancy cravings, the Jab We Met actress revealed that she had constant cravings for two things throughout both her pregnancies and it was pizza and pasta. “So, basically like through the pregnancy, I had, it was just like a constant craving of wanting Pizzas and Pasta. It was just weird throughout, both my boys,” she added. Furthermore, Bebo also went on to reveal the Kapoor family’s passion for food. Kareena said, “Every time we sit at a table, I feel like we are one of those old Italian family, we are screaming, Koi Kha Raha Hai, we are eating, drinking, laughing because food is something that should bring joy to you.”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena will be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The movie will mark her third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Besides, she has also been roped in for ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

