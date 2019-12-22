Kareena Kapoor Khan OPENS UP on the show Poo Diaries: Karan and I are still in talks

When asked her what Poo at 40 will be like, to which she said that the essence of the character will be the same, however, she will be calmer. She insisted that the core characteristics will be the same in the series.

Till date, Bollywood followers can forget the iconic role of Poo, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2001's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Kareena's fans got super excited when teased about a series called Poo Diaries and since then the fans have been waiting for more information and green light of the project. And now, much to fans' rejoice, Kareena Kapoor has finally opened up on whether she is playing the role again for the series or not. In an interview with Mid-day, she said that she and Karan are still in talks. She also revealed that the show is being written and will be announced once the script is locked. She also added that she doesn't know when the show will go on floors and right now she is busy with Laal Singh Chadha and Takht.

When asked her what Poo at 40 will be like, to which she said that the essence of the character will be the same, however, she will be calmer. She insisted that the core characteristics will be the same and added that she will always be synonymous with her and it can't be done by anyone else. Speaking of the actor, she is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Good Newwz. She recently hosted birthday bash along with hubby for their toddler Taimur Ali Khan. For the unversed, Tim turned three on December 20.

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Mid day

Read More