Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about hubby Saif Ali Khan's process as an actor; ‘I think I’ve learned from him’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is totally active in her acting career, with some promising projects in the pipeline. She is making her much-awaited OTT debut with Jaane Jaan, the mystery crime thriller which is set to release on Netflix, on September 21, Thursday. Bebo, who is now actively promoting the movie, opened up about her acting career and much more in a recent conversation with Film Companion. Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor Khan also extensively spoke about her husband Saif Ali Khan, and his process as an actor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she learned from hubby Saif Ali Khan

In her interview with Film Companion, Kareena Kapoor Khan wholeheartedly expressed her deep admiration for her hubby Saif Ali Khan's impeccable acting skills, and revealed that she has learned quite a few things from him as an actor. "I think Saif is a fab actor. I don't know how he does it, but he will travel to Rajasthan for four months to shoot Laal Kaptaan. That's because he wants to do it. Because he has loved watching those kind of movies. So he's like, 'I want to play a Naga Sadhu,'" revealed the actress, as she opened up about her husband's process as an actor.

"Who really thinks that? He just has these characters and weird thoughts which I think, has helped him position himself as one of the finest artists. He's considered - I would say - an artist. Because of the choices he makes. And I think I've learned that from him," added the doting wife, in her chat with Anupama Chopra of Film Companion.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front

The popular star is joining hands with renowned director Sujoy Ghosh for Jaane Jaan, which stars her in the role of Maya D'Souza, a single mother. The project also features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in The Buckingham Murders, the upcoming Hansal Mehta directorial which is gearing up for its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival.

The Crew, another highly anticipated project in Bebo's kitty that will make her first onscreen collaboration with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, is currently in the final stages of its production. Kareena Kapoor Khan is also set to reunite with Ajay Devgn for the upcoming cop thriller Singham Again, in which she will reprise her popular character from the previous, Avni Kamat. She is expected to start shooting for the project, by the end of September.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan rings in birthday with family; Karisma drops inside PICS as she wishes her ‘lifeline’