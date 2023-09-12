Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about Taimur, Jeh’s loving gesture towards nannies; REVEALS ‘rule of the house’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is now set to make her grand OTT debut soon, with the upcoming Netflix movie, Jaane Jaan. The project, which is helmed by renowned Sujoy Ghosh, is touted to be an official adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, the 2017-released Korean thriller. The Bollywood star, who is totally busy with the promotions of Jaane Jaan these days, attended the Express Adda conducted by Indian Express, recently.

The actress extensively spoke about her acting career and personal life at the event, to the much excitement of her fans. During her chat with the media, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh's loving gesture towards their nannies, and how it played a key role in forming a new 'house rule'.

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Taimur and Jeh's loving gesture towards their nannies

In her interaction with the media representatives at Express Adda, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that both Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan insist on having their meals with their nannies. Even though the nannies used to have their meals at the same time as the kids had theirs, they used to sit at different dining tables. However, first Taimur and later Jeh insisted that they wanted to have their meals with nannies.

"She sits with us. My boys’ nannies are eating with them because that’s just the way both Saif and I have addressed it because Taimur has asked and Jeh is already asking, ‘Why are you sitting there? Sit here,'" revealed the actress. "This is the rule of the house because they look after my children. They are looking after them when I am working and they have to get the respect that Saif and I have," she added.

"We are all together most of the time and we travel together. They look after my children like their own and that is something that I cannot… I can’t just oversee that," Kareena Kapoor Khan concluded.

