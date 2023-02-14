Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about the changing preferences of audience: ‘People want entertainment’

Kareena Kapoor Khan , the popular Bollywood actress is going through a highly exciting phase in her career with some promising and experimental projects in her kitty. The gorgeous actress recently launched her first-ever Audible podcast series, Marvel's Wastelanders at a grand event that was held in Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to be the Hindi voice of the famous Marvel superhero Black Widow in the series. During her interaction with the media at the event, Kareena extensively spoke about the changing preferences of the audience.

The talented actress, who has been a part of the Indian film industry for over two decades, stated that content is always king, whether it is in the theatres or an OTT platform. "People want entertainment. They are looking for good cinema, a good story. They are looking to be entertained. Now that Covid is over and people have moved on from that, they are happy to go back to cinemas and watch entertainment. And whether it is on OTT or in cinemas, if it is good, they are going to watch it. And even if it’s on OTT and it is not good, they are not going to watch it," stated Kareena Kapoor Khan, who spoke to PTI.

"We just need to churn out subjects that keep people hooked. We need more interesting stories, screenwriters, and a new breed of them, who write different stuff, is coming up. We are moving in the right direction. It is that clear content is king and stories that entice people, stories that make people feel happy, and sad, and entertain them in some way will work," concluded the popular star.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and others in Marvel's Wastelanders

As mentioned before, Kareena is lending her voice to Black Widow in the Audible podcast series, which will feature her husband, popular actor Saif Ali Khan as the voice of Star-Lord. Popular actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharad Kelkar, and Ashish Vidyarthi have been roped in to voice the popular characters, Hawkeye, Wolverine, and Doctor Doom, respectively.