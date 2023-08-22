Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about working with Alia Bhatt; congratulates Sunny Deol for Gadar 2

In recent days, there has been much speculation about a potential collaboration between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt. These rumors sparked after Alia shared stunning pictures with her sister-in-law and playfully suggested that someone should cast them together in a film. Kareena has now addressed the same and also extended her congratulations to Sunny Deol and the team of Gadar 2 on their massive success.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on working with Alia Bhatt

During a recent media interaction, Kareena was questioned about the viral pictures featuring her and Alia, and whether a film collaboration was on the cards. In her response, the Ki & Ka actress mentioned that she would be open to working with Alia if a director presented a compelling script for them. “I know there are so many great directors out there, whoever has a great script. I think nowadays it's more about the content and script, so I would say anyone who has a great script."

Alia created a huge buzz on the internet by sharing those pictures, leaving fans curious about the possibility of the talented actresses teaming up for a film. However, it appears that they have actually come together for a brand endorsement.

Kareena Kapoor Khan congratulates Sunny Deol and team Gadar 2 for huge success

At the same event, Kareena also took the opportunity to discuss the film Gadar 2 and its recent success at the box office. She expressed her happiness for Sunny Deol and the entire team, though she admitted that she was yet to watch the movie. "I am very happy for Sunny ji and for the entire cast who worked so hard in 'Gadar 2'. I am a huge fan of the first part of 'Gadar'. I haven't had the opportunity to see the second, but I would definitely love to see it and bring back all the memories that the first part had. So congratulations to each and everyone who is a part of the film,” said Kareena.

Meanwhile, in terms of her professional commitments, Kareena is set to appear alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu in The Crew, scheduled to hit theaters on March 22, 2024. She is also working on Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming project, The Devotion of Suspect X, with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

