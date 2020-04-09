Share your Lockdown Story
Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on why Veere Di Wedding is special for her

"Veere Di Wedding" will always be special for Kareena Kapoor Khan as it marked the actress' comeback after she gave birth to her son, Taimur.
Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on why Veere Di Wedding is special for her
On Thursday, Kareena went down memory lane lane and reminisced shooting for the movie.

"One of my favourite films with the best girls...right after Tim was born," Kareena wrote on Instagram Story.

Directed by Shashank Ghosh, the film, which was released in 2018, is about the lives of four friends who deal with the trials and tribulations regarding family acceptance, marriage and societal perceptions in the modern-day world.

It also features Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Kareena will be next seen opposite Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an official remake of "Forrest Gump".

Credits :IANS

