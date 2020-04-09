Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on why Veere Di Wedding is special for her

"Veere Di Wedding" will always be special for Kareena Kapoor Khan as it marked the actress' comeback after she gave birth to her son, Taimur.

On Thursday, Kareena went down memory lane lane and reminisced shooting for the movie.

"One of my favourite films with the best girls...right after Tim was born," Kareena wrote on Instagram Story.

Directed by Shashank Ghosh, the film, which was released in 2018, is about the lives of four friends who deal with the trials and tribulations regarding family acceptance, marriage and societal perceptions in the modern-day world.

It also features Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Kareena will be next seen opposite in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an official remake of "Forrest Gump".

Also Read Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor’s banter about ‘kaftans’ will get you excited for Veere Di Wedding 2

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More