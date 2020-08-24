  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan opts for a cool & funky hoodie as she poses in a throwback boomerang VIDEO

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of Bollywood's ultimate divas. Meanwhile, check out a rare throwback video of the actress.
Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress us with her unique fashion sense and style statements. It won’t be wrong to call her one of the most fashionable divas in the Bollywood film industry. Well, of course, we cannot move forward without having mentioned the brilliant acting prowess that she has showcased in movies at times. For the unversed, the gorgeous diva has also completed two decades in Hindi cinema a few days back much to the excitement of her fans.

Meanwhile, we have come across a rare throwback video of Bebo that is sure to grab everyone’s attention. The kind of fashionista she is, we bet no one else would have slain it like her as she has done in this boomerang video. The actress is wearing a funky black hoodie with the initials ‘Love’ inscribed on it. She teams it up with a pair of matching skin-fit pants. Kareena leaves her hair open and lets her eyeliner rimmed eyes do the rest of the talking.

Check out the video below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A little late but Happy Pride Month beautiful people  #pridemonth

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan Fanclub. (kareenafc) on

There is another good news for all the ardent fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress is all set to embrace motherhood once again. Meanwhile, she last appeared in the movie Angrezi Medium co-starring late Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, and others in the lead roles. The actress is currently awaiting the release of her next movie that is Laal Singh Chaddha. It features Aamir Khan alongside her.

Also Read: When Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed she rejected Saif Ali Khan starrer Race for THIS reason

