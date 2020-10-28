Kareena Kapoor Khan or Anushka Sharma: Which mom to be is nailing the maternity fashion? COMMENT

Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be welcoming their babies next year in January and March respectively.

The COVID 19 outbreak has been one of the most difficult challenges we have faced in 2020. It has brought life to a standstill and has been adding on to the woes in several ways. While everyone has been looking for their ray of happiness, some of our celebrity couples took the social media with a storm after they shared a big news of embracing parenthood. Amid this were Virat Kohli and and and Kareena Kapoor Khan. To note, Virushka will be welcoming their first child, while Saifeena will be embracing parenthood for the second time.

Ever since the two of Bollywood’s leading ladies have announced their pregnancy, all eyes have been on the soon to be mommies and the maternity fashion. Interestingly, Kareena, who has been a proud mother of son Taimur Ali Khan, had earlier managed to win hearts with her maternity fashion. This time as well, the Jab We Met has also been nailing with her fashion statements, be it with the kaftans, casuals or denim shirts.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma had also grabbed the eyeballs as she expressed her pregnancy charm. The soon to be mommy has been keeping it trendy yet casual for her maternity fashion with includes a loose t-shirt, retro loose jumpsuit and even a shoulderless bikini.

Needless to say, both Kareena and Anushka has been winning a lot of attention for their pregnancy and their maternity glow. However, which actress has been winning hearts with maternity fashion between Bebo and Anushka? Share your views in the comment section below.

