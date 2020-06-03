Kareena Kapoor Khan or Katrina Kaif, whose lockdown feed do you relate more to? VOTE NOW

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif sure do have their own sense of style and a vibe as far as their feed on social media is concerned, and so, we thought we would ask you who do you relate to more.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and are two of the finest divas in B-town and they have always managed to have their way around with fashion and all things style. Both of them are loved for more than just their clothes or makeup, but also the personality they have, which often, seems quite opposite or rather, different from each other for multiple reasons. Kareena has always been about elegance and classy while Katrina's way out is glam and all things stunning.

This lockdown, both the divas have treated fans with some amazing photos and glimpses into what does their day really look like and well, one cannot forget just how much we love seeing their photos and glimpses of what does their day look like, from time to time. Fans have been gushing over their social media profiles and we definitely can't seem to get enough of both the actress, none the less, we would love to know is how do you like their feeds?

Kareena's lockdown feed has been all about self care, spending time with the family and doing things at home, relaxing. And of course, we cannot forget all the sun-kissed selfies that have all of our heart and our attention too. Katrina, on the other hand, has been primarily indulging in loads of household chores and also tried her hands at cooking along with her sister, trying to make the most of the quarantine at home while also learning new things.

So, tell us whose lockdown feed is more relatable, Kareena Kapoor Khan or Katrina Kaif?

Credits :Pinkvilla

