Kareena Kapoor Khan or Katrina Kaif, Whose no makeup stay at home look do you like? VOTE NOW

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif are two of Bollywood's finest divas and it doesn't take much for them to go on to pull off some of the finest looks even at home. Whose stay at home looks do you like better? Drop your votes right here.
15349 reads Mumbai Updated: June 28, 2020 02:50 am
Everyone has been staying home amid the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak and while at it, we all wouldn't mind finding new ways to keep ourselves entertained, would we? Social media is one place that often allows us to have a fun time and also, get insights into some new activities from time to time. However, something that we all also enjoy is to take some inspiration from celebrities as to how to keep up at home, be it in terms of fitness, or skin-care, or the list of so many other things.

Today, we thought we would ask you all about which actress' stay at home no-makeup look you like better. Time and again, they do share these photos and videos about what are they up to and we handpicked for you, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif. Kareena's social media feed has constantly been one to look out for, courtesy her skin-care regimes, the sun-kissed photos and so much more that she ensures has fans on a lookout for her profile.

Katrina, on the other hand, has been sharing updates from time to time while also talking about some of her makeup tutorials online. None the less, she has treated fans with some fine photos and videos where she has gone for a no-makeup look and well, who puts makeup while at home anyway? However, for social media purpose, we often find celebrities pulling off a nude makeup look if nothing, but it looks like, these two divas have been having a fun time and letting their skin brethe. 

So, whose stay at home do you like better? Kareena Kapoor Khan or Katrina Kaif? Vote here and drop your comments below.

[Note: If the poll option is not visible below, CLICK HERE]

Credits :Pinkvilla

