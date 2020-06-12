Kareena Kapoor Khan or Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Who according to you gives out major no nonsense vibes? VOTE NOW

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are both boss ladies of the b-town and they have had a thing against nonsense, since forever. So, here's our poll today on your opinion of who is more of the no-nonsense type? Comment below and vote now!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jonas have both had marvellous careers in Bollywood and even today, after so many years of being a part of the industry, they continue to rule. Both of them enjoy a fan following that never fails to appreciate the divas for having come such a long way, making it big, and also, raising their voices wherever necessary. Both Kareena and PeeCee have something about them that makes them look like someone who wouldn't beat around the bush or put up with anyone's nonsense.

And today, we thought we would like to get some opinions on what fans think about it. Kareena has always been vocal about anything she feels and has expressed her thoughts rather openly. In fact, she is indeed one of the finest boss ladies in B-town for having done all the things she has, in her personal as well as her professional life. Priyanka, on the other hand too, has made bold choices, and continues to do so, which is why we know they are women who are making a difference by being different.

Personally, both of them have always been my favourites and their attitude has been just as good as their work, something that everyone will agree. Irrespective of how they are and how they aren't not putting up with anyone's nonsense is something that is a virtue everyone should have since people tend to take you on a ride otherwise. And so, that brings us to our final question about the two of them.

Kareena Kapoor Khan or Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the boss lady you admire with their no-nonsense personality?

