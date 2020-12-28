Kareena Kapoor Khan paints Instagram red while expressing her excitement to 'pop' but it's not what you think

Kareena Kapoor Khan slips into a red gown while posing with her entourage. Bebo shared the sweet picture on Instagram.

Unless you've been living under the rock, you would be aware that Kareena Kapoor Khan is pregnant. The actress is expecting her second baby with . The last we heard, Bebo was due in March 2021. While we wait to hear the Good Newwz of the baby's arrival, the actress quipped about her pregnancy in her latest Instagram Stories. The stunning diva dressed in a gorgeous red gown with her baby bump in full display. Bebo titled her head and posed a quirky expression while the camera caught her attics.

The Laal Singh Chadda star shared the group selfie with the caption, "Waiting to pop..." before she wittily added, "the champagne guys!" She added that she was happy to be with her entourage, who sat beside and flashed their smiles for the camera. "With my lovelies... so happy to be with you all."

Check out the photo below:

Kareena was in the headlines over the weekend for her attendance at the annual Kapoor family's Christmas lunch. The actress made way to the lunch party with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan in tow. Bebo was seen posing with sister Karisma Kapoor and other family members before she was spotted in the big family photo. The frame included , , Tara Sutaria, Adaar Jain and many other Kapoor family members. In case you missed it, check out the photo here: Ranbir Kapoor gives Alia Bhatt squishy hug, Taimur cheers in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s family pic from Xmas lunch

On the work front, the actress will be seen opposite in Laal Singh Chaddha. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Instagram

