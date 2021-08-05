Kareena Kapoor Khan pens an adorable birthday wish for ‘dearest’ brother Aadar Jain; Says ‘Love You’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the celebs in Bollywood who loves to wear her heart on the sleeves. The actress, who is quite active on social media, makes sure to express her love on her dear ones be it by penning rooting for their projects or penning sweet notes for them. So, as her cousin Aadar Jain turned a year older today, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress made sure to shower birthday love on him and penned a sweet note for the Hello Charlie actor.

The Begum Pataudi took to her Instagram story and shared a monochromatic pic of Aadar wherein the handsome hunk was sporting a stubble look and looked dapper in his t-shirt. In the caption, Kareena sent love to her dearest cousin. She wrote, “Happy birthday my dearest Aadar. Love you” along with heart emoticons. To note, this isn’t the first time Bebo has penned a note for Aadar. On the other hand, Neetu had also shared a beautiful pic with Aadar, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Samara and wrote, “Happy birthday @aadarjain love n hugs”.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post for Aadar Jain here:

Meanwhile, Aadar had opened up on his birthday plans and stated that he will be having a special and intimate celebration. “A close friend of mine is hosting my closest friends and me out of Mumbai. It’s been a while since I took a break and spent time with my friends together. So, the celebration will be really special and intimate,” he added.

Also Read: Birthday boy Aadar Jain on exploring diverse roles and genres: I don’t want to put myself in a box